ICICI Bank, SBI customers complain of digital outage in internet, mobile banking channels

According to downdetector, a website that tracks digital outages, the outage happened between around 8 AM to 11 AM.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
September 28, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST

Some customers of private sector lender, ICICI Bank and country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on September 28 reported digital outages in the internet and mobile banking platforms.

According to the downdetector, a website that tracks digital outages, the outage happened between around 8 AM to 11 AM. Around 217 ICICI Bank customers reported problems with internet banking.

According to the website, some customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) too reported problems with internet banking channels. The problems appear to have been resolved at the time of filing this story.

When contacted, ICICI Bank refused to officially comment for this report. An SBI spokesperson did not respond to a query immediately.

Frequent digital outages with banks’ service channels have caused inconvenience to bank customers in the last two years.

Most of the banks have reported such outages. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a ban on new digital launches of HDFC Bank in December last year after the lender reported multiple outages over a two year period.

The ban was lifted in August this year.

The RBI has, time and again, reminded banks about the need to ramp up their technology capabilities to ensure smooth digital transactions.

Banks have been aggressively shifting to digital channels from traditional brick and mortar model to reach out a wider customer-base but technology efficiency remains a challenge.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #ICICI Bank
first published: Sep 28, 2021 01:41 pm

