ICICI Bank reviews all loans disbursed in last 5 years: Report

ICICI Bank is reviewing all loans disbursed over the past five years to prepare reports to address regulatory inquiries as well as plug loopholes and overhaul processes, according to a report by Mint.

Last week, the bank’s compliance division, risk management department and the arm that manages non-performing assets (NPAs) asked its main loans divisions to provide valuations of the securities on loans that turned bad over the past five years, three people aware of the development told the paper.

The bank's loan divisions were also asked to prepare exhaustive reports on the trend in the valuation of securities to check if valuations were inflated, the report said.

The bank's move comes after US markets regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stepped up its investigation into alleged wrongdoings at the ICICI Bank.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The probe gathered pace after a third whistleblower complaint to the SEC, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), alleging that the private lender had deliberately delayed provisioning of at least 31 loan accounts to inflate profit by at least $1.3 billion over a period of eight years.

The newly appointed chief operating officer of ICICI Bank, Sandeep Bakhshi, is trying to review and overhaul the credit disbursal processes to avoid controversies such as those surrounding its chief executive Chanda Kochhar. The investigating agencies back home are probing the involvement of the Kochhar family in the restructuring of the Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

According to the report, the bank is also seeking details of the officials who valued the loan assets; the officials who approved the appointment of valuers; the credentials of the valuers and the fees paid to them and so on.

The concerned officials have been given tight deadlines to submit all the data for five years to the respective heads.

Officials with risk management and the information and value management group (PIVG) that manages NPAs were given a deadline of three days that ended last week.

"After the recent board-level changes, the top management is planning to review the credit disbursal processes followed by the bank so far and take corrective actions. The exercise was initiated following the regulatory probes into the bank’s dealings," the second person told the paper, adding that the objective is to avoid future controversies regarding the bank’s loan disbursal processes and strengthen corporate governance practices.