ICICI Bank reports Q1FY23 earnings: Here are top five key highlights

ICICI Bank on July 23 reported strong first quarter earnings with double digit growth in bottom line on the back of lower provisions and improved asset quality. Here are the top five takeaway from the private lender's Q1FY23 earnings:

Strong net profit:

The bank’s profit after tax grew by 50 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,905 crore in the April-June quarter, up from Rs 4,616 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 13,210 crore .

Sharp fall in provisions:

ICICI Bank’s provisions, excluding provision for tax, declined by 60 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,144 crore in the April-June quarter, down from from Rs 2,852 crore last year. The provisions for the first quarter include contingency provision of Rs 1,050 crore made on “a prudent basis,” the bank said. The provision coverage ratio on non-performing assets was 79.6 percent at June 30.

Improved asset quality:

The bank has shown an improvement in asset quality and a decline in bad loans on a sequential and yearly basis.

Net NPA ratio declined to 0.70 percent on June 30, from 0.76 percent in March 31. Gross NPA ratio fell to 3.41 percent in June, down from 3.60 percent in March and 5.15 percent in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Robust credit growth:

ICICI Bank’s retail loan portfolio grew by 24 percent year-on-year and 5 percent sequentially, and comprised just above 53 percent of the total loan portfolio at June 30. The rural portfolio grew by 8 percent year-on-year and was flat sequentially at the end of the first quarter.

Further, domestic advances grew by 22 percent year-on-year and 4 percent sequentially in the fiscal first quarter. Total advances increased by 21 percent year-on-year and 4 percent sequentially to Rs 895,625 crore in June.

Healthy capital adequacy

Including profits for the first quarter, the bank’s total capital adequacy ratio at June 30 was 18.74 percent and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 17.95 percent compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70 percent and 9.70 percent respectively.