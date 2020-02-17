App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

According to a BSE filing, the bank has allotted 9,450 Basel III compliant unsecured subordinated tier 2 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 945 crore on private placement basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 945 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.

According to a BSE filing, the bank has allotted 9,450 Basel III compliant unsecured subordinated tier 2 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 945 crore on private placement basis.

The bonds were allotted on February 17, 2020.

Close

The bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years and there is an issuer call option on or after the 5th anniversary from the date of allotment, subject to RBI approval, it added.

related news

"The bonds are eligible for inclusion as tier 2 capital of the bank...and have the rights, privileges and features customary for such tier 2 issuances," it said.

The bonds carry a coupon of 7.10 per cent per annum payable annually and were issued at par.

ICICI Bank said the bonds are rated 'CARE AAA; Stable' by Credit Analysis & Research and 'ICRA AAA (hyb)'; Stable" by ICRA.

ICICI Bank stock was trading at Rs 541.10 on the BSE, down 0.87 per cent from the previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Basel III compliant bonds #Business #Companies #ICICI Bank

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.