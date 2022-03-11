ICICI Bank raises Rs 8,000 crore by issuing bonds

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 8,000 crore by issuing debt securities on a private placement basis. The board of directors of the bank on April 24, 2021, had approved fundraising through the issuance of debt securities.

Pursuant to this, the bank has allotted 80,000 senior unsecured redeemable long-term bonds in the nature of debentures, aggregating to Rs 8,000 crore, on a private placement basis, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing. The date of allotment is March 11, 2022, it added.

The bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years (redemption date March 11, 2032). There are no special rights/ privileges attached to the bonds, which carry a coupon of 7.12 percent per annum, payable annually, and were issued at par, it added.

The bonds are listed in the relevant segment of the NSE. ICICI Bank said the bonds are rated 'CARE AAA; Stable' by Credit Analysis & Research Limited, 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' by CRISIL Ratings Limited and ICRA AAA; Stable' by ICRA.