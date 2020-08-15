ICICI Bank raises Rs 15,000 crore through QIP

ICICI Bank on August 15 said it had completed the allotment of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), and raised close to Rs 15,000 crore (~$2 billion).

The private lender issued 418,994,413 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 apiece, the bank informed the exchanges.

The issue price represented a 1.9 percent premium to the floor price determined based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the Security and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI's) ICDR Regulations, and a 1.5 percent discount to the closing price of the bank’s equity shares on the BSE/NSE prior to the launch of the issue, the bank said in a statement.

The equity issuance witnessed healthy participation from the global and domestic investor community, including foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies, it added.

“The proceeds of the issue will be used towards strengthening the capital adequacy ratio of the bank, improving the bank’s competitive positioning and/or general corporate requirements or any other purposes as may be permissible under the applicable law and approved by the Board of Directors of the bank or its duly constituted committee,” the statement read.

Thanking investors for faith placed in the bank, the ICICI Bank said it is “well-positioned to serve the market and benefit from the opportunities that would arise going forward … In these extraordinary times of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bank will continue to strive to serve its customers and also emerge stronger as an institution”.