Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank raises Rs 1,140 cr via bonds

Private sector lender ICICI Bank said it has raised Rs 1,140 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.

"The Bank has allotted 11,400 Basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual Additional Tier 1 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating INR 11.40 billion on private placement basis," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The date of allotment is December 28, 2018, it added.

The bonds, carrying a coupon of 9.90 percent per annum, are rated AA+ by rating agencies CARE, ICRA and Crisil.

Stock of ICICI Bank closed 1.59 percent up at Rs 361.05 on BSE.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 08:47 pm

tags #Business #ICICI Bank #India

