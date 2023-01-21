 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

ICICI Bank Q3 results: Top five highlights from the earnings report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

The private lender reported a 34 percent rise in PAT for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 8,312 crore.

The bank's net NPA ratio declined to 0.55 percent from 0.85 percent last year.

Private lender ICICI Bank on January 21 announced its results for the quarter ending December 2022. The bank reported a 34 percent rise in profit after tax (PAT).

Here are key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card for the quarter ending December 2022:

Rise in PAT

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the bank recorded a 34 percent rise in PAT to Rs 8,312 crore from Rs 6,194 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 34.6 percent YoY to Rs 16,465 crore from Rs 12,236 crore last year.

The net interest margin (NIM) was 4.65 percent compared to 3.96 percent last year.