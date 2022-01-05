ICICI Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 17.5% YoY to Rs. 5,803.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs. 5,803.4 crore up 17.5% year-on-year (up 5.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 22.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12,150.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 16.8% Y-o-Y (up 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,302.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More