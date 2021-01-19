ICICI Bank Q3 Net Profit may dip 37% YoY to Rs. 2,619 cr: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,619 crore down 37% year-on-year (down 38% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,641 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 9% Y-o-Y to Rs. 8,261 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.