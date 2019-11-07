App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank opens 57 branches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana this fiscal

With this expansion, the bank now has a total branch network of 402 branches and extension counters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with 1,580 ATMs, a release from ICICI Bank said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Private sector lender ICICI Bank announced on Thursday that it has expanded its retail network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by adding 57 new branches this fiscal.

With this expansion, the bank now has a total branch network of 402 branches and extension counters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with 1,580 ATMs, a release from ICICI Bank said here.

This is part of the nationwide branch expansion initiative of the bank.

In 2019-20, the bank aims to open 450 new branches across the country, of which 388 have already been opened, ICICI Bank Executive Director Anup Bagchi said.

Out of the total 402 bank branchesAndhra Pradesh has 179 branches while Telangana has 223 branches.

With regard to setting up of 57 new branches--23 were added in Andhra Pradesh and 34 were opened in Telangana.

Of these new branches two are in hitherto unbanked villages namely, Karivena in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and Boinpalle in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, the release added.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Business #Companies #ICICI Bank #Telangana

