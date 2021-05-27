ICICI Bank links UPI ID facility to its ‘Pockets’ digital wallet: All you need to know

live bse live

ICICI Bank announced linking a UPI (Unified Payments Interface) ID to its digital wallet Pockets, marking a departure from the current practice that demands such IDs be linked with a savings bank account.

New users, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, can now instantly get a UPI ID, which is automatically linked to Pockets. Further, customers who already have a UPI ID will get a new ID when they log on to the Pockets app. This initiative enables users to undertake small value everyday transactions directly from their Pockets wallet using UPI in a safe and secure manner, according to the press release.

It helps them to streamline the number of transactions being undertaken daily from their savings account and thus de-clutter their savings account statement of multiple entries. Further, it expands the convenient usage of UPI to young adults like college students, who may not have a savings account.

The Bank has collaborated with NPCI to link its ‘Pockets’ digital wallet to the UPI network. ICICI Bank is the first in the industry to enable customers to make UPI transactions from their wallet balance instead of their savings account.

ICICI Bank links UPI ID facility: How to use

- A new user needs to download and log in to ‘Pockets’ to start using the facility

-On successful login, a ‘Pockets’ VPA is automatically created based on the registered mobile number of the user. For eg: 9999xxxxxx@pockets where ‘9999xxxxxx’ is the registered mobile number.

-There are no bank account details required for the creation of the UPI ID.

-Further, a user can also modify the auto-created UPI ID to an ID of his/her choice, through the ‘modify’ option under ‘BHIM UPI’ within the app.

-An existing user can update their ‘Pockets’ app to the latest version and get going.

Advantages of UPI-linked ‘Pockets’ are:

Scan and Pay: Users can scan QR codes and make payments at merchant outlets or other locations, through BHIM UPI on ‘Pockets’ app.

Make and receive payments: Customers can use their ‘Pockets’ UPI ID to pay against a collect request sent by another user or app. They can receive money too by creating a collect request through entering a valid amount and the sender’s UPI ID.

Pay to contacts: With this feature, users can seamlessly make payment to their contacts in the phone book.

UPI payments at merchant sites:

Users can make payments online at any merchant site by opting to make ‘payment through UPI’ and entering their ‘Pockets’ UPI ID. Once they enter their ID, a collect request is generated which can be accepted on the ‘Pockets’ app to complete the payment.Customers can seamlessly transfer funds from their ‘Pockets’ wallet to a savings account or any other ‘Pockets’ wallet, by entering the recipient's ‘Pockets’ UPI ID or savings account details.