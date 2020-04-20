App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank launches voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

The private sector lender said the voice-based facility comes close on the heels of its new digital initiatives such as WhatsApp chat-based ICICIStack aimed at providing uninterrupted banking services

PTI @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has launched voice assistance-based banking services for its customers and they can check balance, seek credit card details as well as ask other queries among others through this application.

The bank said it has integrated its artificial intelligence (AI) powered multi-channel chatbot iPal with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant through which its retail banking customers can undertake host of banking services through voice commands.

This novel facility offers customers yet another way to connect with their bank from home at a time when they are advised to stay indoors in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, ICICI Bank said in a release.

The private sector lender said the voice-based facility comes close on the heels of its new digital initiatives such as WhatsApp chat-based ICICIStack aimed at providing uninterrupted banking services for both retail and business customers.

It said the WhatsApp-based ICICIStack offers nearly 500 services that covers almost all banking requirements including digital account opening, loan solutions, payment solutions, investments and care solutions.

To get the benefit of the voice banking offering, customers need to download the Alexa/Google Assistant and link their ICICI Bank account through a secure two factor authentication process.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, the lender recently rolled out ICICIStack to facilitate crores of customers to continue all their banking, digitally and from a remote location, without visiting a bank branch.

"Now, we have introduced voice banking on two of the most popular voice assistants in the world. Our retail customers can execute a host of their banking requirements from their home securely and 24x7, without visiting a branch," Bagchi said.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 02:31 pm

