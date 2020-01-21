App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 02:45 PM IST

ICICI Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATMs

This service enables customers to withdraw cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the bank by simply raising a request on iMobile, its mobile banking application.

ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched cardless cash withdrawal facility from its ATMs with a per day transaction limit of Rs 20,000.

"It is a simple and convenient way to withdraw cash without using a debit card," the bank said in a statement.

The service can be used for self-withdrawal when customers do not wish to carry the debit card.

The daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit is set at Rs 20,000, it added.

Speaking on the launch, Executive Director of ICICI Bank Anup Bagchi said the bank will continue to focus on innovations in technology at all channels and touch-points that will bring more convenience to the customers.

The bank's consolidated total assets stood at Rs 12,88,190 crore at September 30, 2019. It is present across 15 countries.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #ATM #Business #cash withdrawl #Companies #ICICI Bank

