ICICI Bank expands its service suite offered through WhatsApp

Private sector lender ICICI Bank is offering banking services on instant messaging platform WhatsApp. Among the services offered are opening of fixed deposits, utility bill payments, details of trade finance and others.

While services like opening fixed deposits and utility bill payments are available for customers, trade finance services are being piloted with some select corporates. Recharge of prepaid mobile phones will shortly open up, thereby taking the total number of services on WhatsApp Banking for ICICI Bank customers to 25.

The bank launched a host of services on WhatsApp six months ago like checking savings account balance, credit card limit, details of pre-approved instant loan offers, block/unblock credit/debit card in a secure manner and others.

“Over two million users have adopted banking services on WhatsApp in a short span of six months. Enthused by the response, we have added these new industry-first services. WhatsApp Banking is now available for retail, NRI, corporate and MSME customers with a variety of services,” said Bijith Bhaskar, Head-Digital Channels and Partnership, ICICI Bank.

To avail this service, customers will need to save the bank’s phone number and start the conversation with a ‘Hi’.

WhatsApp is quickly emerging as a popular engagement tool for banks to cater to their young customers. The platform keeps the interaction front end clean and helps customers engage with their banks easily. With more than 400 million users in India, this is WhatsApp’s largest market.

The Facebook-owned company is now also looking at different avenues to increase engagement with customers, and digital payments and basic banking activities are part of its overall strategy to achieve that.