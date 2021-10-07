ICICI Bank executes SOFR-linked term loan and cross currency swap derivative transactions

ICICI Bank, on October 7, said it had executed its first term loan and cross currency swap derivative transactions linked to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

The transactions were carried out with a corporate client through the Bank’s International offices, the bank said in a release.

These transactions indicate the bank’s preparedness towards smooth transition from USD LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) to transactions linked to Alternative Reference Rates (ARR), the bank said.

In January, the Bank executed its first interbank money market transaction linked to SOFR, which was identified as the replacement for USD LIBOR.

