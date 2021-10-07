MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ICICI Bank executes SOFR-linked term loan and cross currency swap derivative transactions

In January 2021, the Bank had executed its first interbank money market transaction linked to SOFR, which has been identified as the replacement for USD LIBOR.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST

ICICI Bank, on October 7, said it had executed its first term loan and cross currency swap derivative transactions linked to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).


The transactions were carried out with a corporate client through the Bank’s International offices, the bank said in a release.


These transactions indicate the bank’s preparedness towards smooth transition from USD LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) to transactions linked to Alternative Reference Rates (ARR), the bank said.


In January, the Bank executed its first interbank money market transaction linked to SOFR, which was identified as the replacement for USD LIBOR.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ICICI Bank
first published: Oct 7, 2021 01:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.