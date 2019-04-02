ICICI Bank cuts MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

The country’s second largest private lender, ICICI Bank has cut the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by five basis points across tenors while Kotak Mahindra Bank has cut the MCLR by 10 basis points in select tenors from April 1.

ICICI Bank has reduced rates for overnight and one-month tenors to 8.5 percent, two-month tenor to 8.55 percent, six-month tenor to 8.7 percent and one-year tenor to 8.75 percent, according to the lender’s website.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has cut rates by 10 basis points for one-year tenor to 8.9 percent and five basis points for two-year and three year tenors to 9 percent. The private sector lender had reduced other rates by five basis points on March 1.

The rate cuts come just as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins this financial year’s first bi-monthly three-day policy review meeting on April 2. The MPC will announce its policy decision on April 4. In February 2018, the MPC had surprised markets by reducing the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. It is largely expected to deliver another 25 basis points rate cut in the April policy as well.

Last month, a number of other lenders like HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank and Union Bank of India had reduced their MCLR in select tenors by 5-15 basis points.

On March 8, the country’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) had said it will link select rates to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) key policy rate for better policy transmission from May 1. However, the lender did not change any rates.