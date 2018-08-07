ICICI Bank changed accounting policy to write-off NPAs in FY17: Report

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Bank's management wrote off Rs 5,000-5, 600 crore worth of unsecured portions of doubtful corporate loans in the financial year 2016-17, according to a Mint report.

The technical write-offs were possible due to a new accounting policy that was approved by the bank's board of directors only in the current financial year, the news daily reported.

The information came to light as a result of an ongoing multi-agency investigation into some of the bank's past dealings and those of its Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar.

The change in accounting policy was reportedly never communicated to shareholders, which amounts to a violation of accounting standard (AS) norms.

The new accounting policy was a part of the reason why the bank managed to keep its bad loans ratio relatively low for the 2016-2017 financial year, the newspaper reported.

ICICI Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio came in at 7.89 percent for FY17, thanks to the new policy. Had it not been implemented, GNPA ratio would have been higher at around 8.5 percent.

An ICICI Bank spokesperson reportedly declined to comment on the matter. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

"It is mandatory for the bank and any listed company to strictly follow the AS norms and compulsorily disclose any change in accounting policies so that the public and the shareholders are able to take an informed decision before investing or divesting in ICICI Bank stock," a senior regulatory official told Mint.

The ICICI Bank board had approved the new policy on April 7, 2017, but the changes had already been made in the last month (March) of the 2016-17 financial year.

The bank's CEO Chanda Kochhar had mentioned the write-offs in a note to the board on April 7, 2017.

"The write-off would be based on a borrower specific evaluation of collectibility. The write-off of credit facilities as per the above proposal would be considered as a technical write-off for the purposes of disclosures in the financial statements and other regulatory reporting," Kochhar said in her note to the board. The note was reviewed by the newspaper.

"Based on the non-performing loans outstanding at 31 December, 2016, it is estimated that the unsecured portion of non-performing loans classified as doubtful in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 5,600 crore would be eligible to be considered for a write-off at 31 March, 2017," Kochhar said.