    ICICI Bank board reappoints Sandeep Bakhshi as MD and CEO for three years

    The current tenure of Bakhshi was until October 3, 2023. The re-appointment period to start from October 4, 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 22, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

    The board of directors of ICICI Bank has re-appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as the bank's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of three years, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    The current tenure of Bakhshi was until October 3, 2023. The re-appointment period will be from October 4, 2023 to October 3, 2026, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the shareholders of the Bank.

    Bakhshi has been holding the position in the bank since October 15, 2018. Prior to his appointment, he was Wholetime Director and the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

    Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group for 36 years and has handled various assignments across the group in ICICI Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
    Tags: #Appointment #ICICI Bank #Sandeep Bakhshi
