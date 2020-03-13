App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank to invest total Rs 3,100cr in Yes Bank

ICICI Bank and HDFC will invest Rs 1,000 crore each while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will invest Rs 600 crore and Rs 500 crore, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Four private sector entities-- ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC-- will infuse Rs 3,100 crore in total via equity into the crisis-hit Yes Bank.

ICICI Bank and HDFC will invest Rs 1,000 crore each while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will invest Rs 600 crore and Rs 500 crore, respectively.

Read | ICICI Bank to invest Rs 1,000cr in Yes Bank via equity

Close

ICICI Bank and HDFC will each acquire 100 crore equity shares of Yes Bank, while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra will buy 60 crore and 50 crore shares, respectively. All the shares will be bought at a value of Rs 10 per share including a premium of Rs 8 per share.

related news

After the said investments, the stakes of ICICI Bank and HDFC in Yes Bank are likely to be in excess of 5 percent, while for Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, it will be lower than 5 percent.

Read | HDFC board clears Rs 1,000 cr equity infusion in Yes Bank at Rs 10/share

The banks announced the investments soon after the Cabinet approved the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) draft restructuring scheme for Yes Bank.

Announcing the Cabinet clearance to the scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Yes Bank's authorised capital will be raised to Rs 6,200 crore from Rs 1,100 crore.

Read | Axis Bank to invest Rs 600 crore in Yes Bank via equity

As per the scheme, State Bank of India will invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank with a lock-in period of three years for up to only 26 percent of the 49 percent of its stake.

For the other private investors, the three-year lock-in will be applicable for only 75 percent of their investment in the private lender.

Sitharaman said the moratorium imposed on Yes Bank earlier this month would be lifted within three days from the notification of the scheme. However, the finance minister did not specify the timeline for the notification.

Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank board approves investment of Rs 500cr in Yes Bank

The Reserve Bank of India had on March 5 imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 till April 3. Subsequently, the RBI had superseded the board of the private lender and appointed an administrator for it.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Business #Companies #Economy #HDFC #ICICI Bank #India #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.