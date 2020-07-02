ICICI Bank announces instant loan facility against mutual funds

ICICI Bank has announced a facility that enables retail customers to get loans of up to Rs 1 crore instantaneously by pledging their holdings in both debt and equity mutual funds. The fully-digital and paperless facility empowers the customers to avail this loan as an overdraft (OD) in a matter of a few minutes, without visiting a branch and submitting physical documents.

The bank has released ‘Insta Loans against Mutual Funds’ in partnership with ‘Computer Age Management Services’ (CAMS). ‘Insta Loans against Mutual Funds’ is an extension of the Insta LAS, an instant loan facility against equity shares, which the bank had launched over a year ago.

Rajesh Iyer, Head- Wealth, Private Banking and LAS, ICICI Bank said in a press release "We are happy to partner with CAMS for this facility to provide complete digital access for loans against mutual funds to our customers. With this facility, customers can leverage their mutual fund holdings to get access to funds instantly."

“We are delighted that our portal is expanding further to serve mutual fund customers in newer ways. This is an important milestone in our mutual fund service journey," Anuj Kumar, President & CEO - CAMS, said.

Here are the salient features of ‘Insta Loans against Mutual Funds'

- Instant access to funds: The customers get access to instant liquidity by leveraging their existing mutual fund portfolio, without selling them.

- Flexibility of mutual funds: The loan can be availed against a wide range of debt and equity schemes of mutual funds serviced by CAMS and approved by the Bank.

- Wide range of loan amount: Minimum loan amount is Rs. 50,000 for both debt and equity schemes of MFs. Maximum loan amount is Rs. 1 crore for debt schemes of MFs and Rs. 20 lakh for equity schemes of MFs.

- Competitive margin: Minimum 20 percent for debt and 50 percent for equity MFs.

- Advantage of OD; No fixed EMI: Since the loan is available as an OD, the customers do not have to pay fixed EMI. They only need to pay interest on the limit utilised and for the number of the days it was utilised.

- No foreclosure charges: The customers have the flexibility to repay the principal as and when they choose to, without any foreclosure charges.