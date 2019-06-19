App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICC World Cup 2019: Big blow for team India as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out

Network18 Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra tells Dustin Yarde, how Dhawan’s exclusion will affect team India and how the side would look to overcome the absence of a right-left combination up top.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup due to the thumb injury he sustained during a match against Australia on June 9. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was called in following Dhawan’s injury has been included to the India squad and it remains to be seen whether he would get a chance in the playing XI.

In this Moneycontrol exclusive, Network18 Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra tells Dustin Yarde, how Dhawan’s exclusion will be a blow for team India and how the side would look to overcome the absence of a right-left combination up top.

Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #video

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.