ICC World Cup 2019: Big blow for team India as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out

Network18 Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra tells Dustin Yarde, how Dhawan’s exclusion will affect team India and how the side would look to overcome the absence of a right-left combination up top.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup due to the thumb injury he sustained during a match against Australia on June 9. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was called in following Dhawan’s injury has been included to the India squad and it remains to be seen whether he would get a chance in the playing XI.
In this Moneycontrol exclusive, Network18 Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra tells Dustin Yarde, how Dhawan’s exclusion will be a blow for team India and how the side would look to overcome the absence of a right-left combination up top.Watch the video for more.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.