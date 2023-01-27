English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ICC announces all-female panel of match officials for Women's T20 World Cup

    Three match referees and 10 umpires make up the 13-woman team in what is a landmark moment and is in part of the ICC's strategic ambition of advancing the involvement and visibility of women in cricket.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

    In a significant first for world cricket, the ICC on Friday named an all-female panel of match officials, including the Indian trio of GS Lakshmi, Vrinda Rathi and Janani Narayanan, for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

    Three match referees and 10 umpires make up the 13-woman team in what is a landmark moment and is in part of the ICC's strategic ambition of advancing the involvement and visibility of women in cricket.

    The panel includes seven first timers at the and the announcement comes after a constant rise in the number of women officiating in global tournaments.

    India's Rathi and Janani, had earlier this month became the first female umpires to officiate in the prestigious Ranji Trophy, will be umpiring at a T20 World Cup for the first time.