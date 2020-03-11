App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICAI to review general purpose financial statements of crisis-hit Yes Bank

Yes Bank was placed under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week for a 30-day period, with the withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000 till April 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said on March 11 that it will review financial statements of the crisis-hit Yes Bank.

The Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) of the ICAI will take up the review of general-purpose financial statements of Yes Bank for 2017-18 and 2018-19, the chartered accountants' apex body said in a release.

"In case the FRRB finds any material / serious non-compliance, it would refer the case to the Director (Discipline) of ICAI for initiating action against the Auditor under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949," the institute said in a statement.

Close

The FRRB reviews general-purpose financial statements of various enterprises to determine compliance with the reporting requirements of various applicable statutes.

Yes Bank was placed under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week for a 30-day period, with the withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000 till April 3.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 08:02 pm

tags #Business #India #Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) #Yes Bank

