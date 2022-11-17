 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICAI looking into financial disclosures of Byju's, says President Debashis Mitra

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Representative image. (Source: ShutterStock)

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI is looking into the financial disclosures made by edtech major Byju's amid concerns that there are issues related to them, according to a top official.

The development also comes against the backdrop of Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram flagging concerns about the financials of the edtech startup, which has significantly expanded its operations in recent years.

Last month, the Congress leader had also written to the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) to review the company's financials.

ICAI President Debashis Mitra said the Institute is aware of the issues at Byju's and that was not just because Karti Chidambaram had written to it about the alleged issues.

"We don't see any serious lapses at the company but yes it looks like there are issues around its financial disclosures. The FRRB (Financial Reporting Review Board) is also looking into the matter," he told PTI here.

The institute's FRRB, constituted in July this year, works to bring improvements in financial reporting practices and help boost investors' confidence in audited financial statements.