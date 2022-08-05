IBS Software to power relaunch of Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock consortium

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium has selected IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways by providing technology platforms for passenger services, bookings, inventory management, and loyalty systems, among others.

Jet Airways is set to relaunch commercial operations in September 2022.

IBS Software, which is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, covers fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. It will now help with the relaunch of Jet Airways as a “people-focused airline for the digital age”.

According to a statement released by the companies, as a technology partner, IBS Software “will deliver cutting-edge capabilities in passenger service systems (PSS) encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, as well as latest generation website and mobile app, designed to optimise the entire passenger and retail experience”.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, Jet Airways, said: “Jet Airways is coming back determined to take technology, services, and customer experience to a new level. Technology with a human touch is at the heart of everything we want to achieve, starting with getting the basics right by addressing recurring pain points in the customer journey, both online and at the airports, while also addressing the pain points commonly faced by airline staff.”

Kapoor added: “In IBS Software we found an ideal partner with the experience and expertise required to deliver the technology platforms and collaboration that will help us deliver on our promise to bring back an even better Jet Airways to those eagerly awaiting its relaunch, as we enter an exciting new era for the airline.”

Commenting on its appointment by Jalan-Kalrock, Anand Krishnan, CEO, IBS Software, said: “Jet Airways is one of India’s most-loved airlines and it is an absolute privilege to play a part in its highly anticipated relaunch. Air passengers in India will not only regain a hugely popular brand, but they will also benefit from Jet Airways’ vision to use cutting-edge technology to become a people-focused, customer-first airline updated for the digital age.”

“Jet Airways is committed to putting technology at the heart of its entire operations, and we’re thrilled to partner with their visionary team to continue to change the face of the airline experience in India and beyond.”

Launched in 1993, Jet Airways suspended its operations in April 2019. It is now being revived under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as per the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved resolution plan of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. In a first in Indian aviation history, an airline is being revived under its own name after being grounded for an extended period.