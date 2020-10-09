IBM shares soar 6% as company commits to cloud

Shares of American technology major IBM surged 6 percent on October 8 after the company said it will "spin-off" its IT infrastructure unit into a new publicly-traded company to focus more on cloud computing.

The stock saw a gap-up opening on huge volumes. It touched an intraday high of $135.5 and ended at $130.85 apiece, up 5.98 percent, on NYSE.

IBM will separate its Managed Infrastructure Services unit of its Global Technology Services division into a new public company -NewCo. The shift in focus of its legacy business to cloud computing will accelerate its hybrid cloud growth strategy to drive digital transformations for its clients, the company said in a blog post.

"IBM is laser-focused on the $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity," said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chief Executive Officer.

According to him, client buying needs for application and infrastructure services are diverging, while adoption of their hybrid cloud platform is accelerating.

"Now is the right time to create two market-leading companies focused on what they do best. IBM will focus on its open hybrid cloud platform and AI capabilities. NewCo will have greater agility to design, run and modernise the infrastructure of the world's most important organisations," he said adding that the move will put both companies on an improved growth trajectory.