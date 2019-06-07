App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 11:54 AM IST

IBM Services - Breakthrough Partnerships - Future Group optimizes energy consumption

Whatsapp


Future Group embarks on a journey to reduce carbon footprint and energy consumption. IBM Services proposed a "Green Store" platform, a flexible and scalable SaaS based solution built on IBM TRIRIGA Building Insights to monitor real-time electricity consumption and facilitate centralized energy management and automated alert systems by leveraging IOT, Big Data and Analytics. Read the case study: https://ibm.co/2HDlkZC or schedule a consultation: https://ibm.co/2GsNVic


First Published on Jun 7, 2019 11:54 am

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.