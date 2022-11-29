 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IBM plans to train 500,000 Indians in cybersecurity over the next five years

Debangana Ghosh
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

Cybersecurity is a major investment focus and growth vertical for IBM in India the rest of the Asia-Pacific. Earlier this year, the technology giant launched its second global cybersecurity hub in India. India is home to three IBM development facilities that build software and security products exported to IBM sellers and clients globally.

Chris Hockings, Chief Technology Officer, IBM Security APAC

Technology giant International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) intends to train around 500,000 people in India over the next five years, equipping them with specialized skills related to cybersecurity, a top company executive said.

IBM continues to invest heavily in its cybersecurity vertical -- one of its fastest growing businesses in the Asia Pacific (APAC) and India, said Chris Hockings, Chief Technology Officer, IBM Security APAC.

The company plans to achieve the goal of training 500,000 Indian citizens in cybersecurity by working with an ecosystem of partners, industry associations and the government.

This comes at a time when India is increasingly becoming crucial to the growth strategy of IBM’s cybersecurity offerings. Several of IBM’s key software and security products are built in India, which are then exported globally to IBM sellers for distribution.

In a multi-million dollar investment, IBM had launched its first Cybersecurity Hub for the APAC region in India earlier this year; it is the second such hub after one in Boston.

According to Hockings, the India hub is  unique as it consists of three core elements including a cyber range, an operational command centre and development security – all under the security brand.