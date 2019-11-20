IBM launches open tech to speed response to cyber threats across clouds

Technology giant IBM on Wednesday launched 'Cloud Pak for Security', featuring innovations to connect with any security tool, cloud or on-premise system, without moving data from its original source.

The platform includes open-source technology for hunting threats, automation capabilities to help speed response to cyberattacks, and the ability to run in any environment, the company said in a statement.

It is the first platform to leverage new open-source technology pioneered by IBM, which can search and translate security data from a variety of sources, bringing together critical security insights from across a company's multicloud IT environment, the company claimed.

The platform is extensible, so that additional tools and applications can be added over time, the statement said.

As businesses move further into cloud maturity, applications and data are frequently spread across multiple private and public clouds and on-premise resources, IBM noted. Attempts to protect this fragmented IT environmentoften require security teams to undertake complex integrationsand continuously switch between different screens and point products.