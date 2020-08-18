IBM India in talks with more banks to develop digital platforms as more tech giants foray into banking sector

After working with State Bank of India to create digital banking platform YONO, IBM India is now working with more public and private sector banks for developing similar platforms, said two IBM India executives.

IBM is getting into the act as global tech giants are now going aggressive in the Indian banking sector, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) encouraging competition.

IBM India is looking at developing applications that would help banks leverage data. Currently, they are working with large banks to build platforms to cater to small and medium enterprises and corporate clients.

“These platforms could be different for each bank depending on what they want to leverage and innovate on. So, we are engaging with banks in areas where there could be differentiation,” Subram Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer, IBM India/South Asia, told Moneycontrol .

“The RBI is actively encouraging big tech to come in and engage in businesses that banks traditionally used to do,” he said.

They include the payments space where players like Google and WhatsApp have entered, and areas like insurance and lending where start-ups are gaining market share.

Arijit Bonnerjee, Director, Financial Services Sector, IBM India and South Asia, said that these are businesses banks traditionally used to do and are now losing out to competitors.

With customers moving to technology platforms, banks are fulfilling only last-mile connectivity. They are losing out on key customer data that are a huge differentiator. In recent times, technology companies have already eaten into banks’ customer activities.

Bonnerjee pointed out banks have realised the potential of data and are now taking the opportunity to be the disruptor rather than being the disrupted.

“Banks have a lot of advantage over some of these technology firms -- first and foremost is the trust factor,” he explained.

Customers are more comfortable sharing data with banks. In addition, banks have accumulated huge customer data with so many years of operations. “If they can mine that well, with the right kind of data and analytics tool, interactions with customers will become much more personalised,” Natarajan added.

That is probably one of the reasons why there is now a huge interest in the digital platform model from banks, pointed out Natarajan.

Indian financial services sector lagged behind global peers when it comes to digital transformation, said a 2017 Gartner report. However, the exercise gained momentum and banks’ investments increased with Gartner predicting that the total spending in IT would be $11 billion in 2020, a 9 percent increase compared to 2019.

Bonnerjee said that technology spending in public sector banks did increase, spurred by the announcement of the merger of 10 public sector banks in both legacy and new-age technologies.

While there was contraction in technology spending in private sector banks due to COVID-19, they continued to invest in new-age technologies such as cloud, automation and cyber security.