MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IBM bets big on India, to open more software development centres

On a visit to India, Krishna met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to discuss deeper collaboration including skilling and workforce development.

PTI
November 20, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
IBM moved the critical applications that were running on Lotus Notes on priority

IBM moved the critical applications that were running on Lotus Notes on priority

US tech giant IBM is betting big on the India growth story and plans to open more software development centres in the country as it looks to partner with the government in its digitisation journey, its Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said.

On a visit to India, Krishna met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to discuss deeper collaboration including skilling and workforce development.

The firm that originally designed the technology and system behind ATMs, barcodes and the US social security net, is greatly enthused with the speed at which the Indian government is willing to make decisions and where it is moving, he told a select media briefing.

"We feel good about our business in India. We have a good footprint in financial services, in telecom, in government (business) in the industrial sector amongst many others. We are very pleased with the progress of our business here," he said.

Stating that IBM does not reveal country-specific numbers, he said Asia did well in the third quarter (July-September) and "India was a big piece of that".

Close

Related stories

"With the world’s geopolitics, I would not name countries, I think India is a unique opportunity to leapfrog even more than it has in the past two decades," he said.

Globally, 70 per cent of its revenue will now come from software and consulting, higher-value businesses that both saw strong growth in the third quarter. The India market revenue will mirror the global trajectory.

IBM has acquired 17 companies since Krishna became CEO to bolster its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities both tech and high-value consultative services.

In the past six months, it has expanded in tier-II cities in India and accelerated hiring. ”IBM has expanded dramatically in India. We have large centres at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune and a smaller one in Delhi on R&D (research and development). ”IBM has expanded dramatically in India.

We have large centres at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune and a smaller one in Delhi on R&D (research and development). "We have just announced that we will be opening centres near Ahmedabad and near Kochi. That are just two of few more that we have planned. I will not pre-announce the rest," he said.

The firm is globally targeting USD 35 billion of cash generation over the next three years for re-investment into business expansion including in India.

On his meetings with the Indian ministers, he said focused around skilling and workforce development. "We are not talking about people out of IITs (but) what can we do much deeper to get people ready for the digital revolution that is coming," he said.

IBM in India spends 100 per cent of its CSR money on workforce development and skilling. "We don’t do other projects for show. 100 per cent of CSR is into this area, that is substantive."

The discussions also focused on the 'Gatishakti' using digitation in government platforms to allow more services to be much more quickly availed by the citizens.

"We at IBM will be very very motivated to help to be part of it. These are government systems, they have to own them, they have to be eventual decision-makers.

"We will be very happy to participate in helping them build out systems, add scales, in a secure way, in a way they can be trusted, in a way they cannot be misused, he"said.

Krishna, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), knows the potential the country has and has gone bullish on India, especially on the R&D and innovation to create for the world. In the last six months, IBM has expanded in India.

Besides opening IBM Software Labs development centers in Kochi, Kerala and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IBM Client Innovation Center (CIC) specialising in design, software engineering and analytics were launched in Mysuru and IBM Consulting Business Process Operations started a new centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

In the last six months, IBM has expanded in India. It will accelerate the building of skills and digital innovation providing a strong foundation for the IT/ITeS sector in the states. IBM will offer cybersecurity training to 5 lakh people in India over the next five years.

It has registered over 6.2 lakh learners on SkillsBuild from India a key milestone in its skilling commitment to the nation. IBM will offer cybersecurity training to 5 lakh people in India over the next five years.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #development centres #IBM #software
first published: Nov 20, 2021 08:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.