IBM appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of independent firm NewCo

The IBM's independent firm -- NewCo -- will focus on the management and modernisation of IT infrastructure in every industry around the world. The previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
Representative Image

IBM on January 7 announced the appointment of Martin Schroeter as chief executive officer of NewCo, the independent company that will be created after the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business. Schroeter will be the CEO of the new firm with effect from January 15.

NewCo will focus on the management and modernisation of IT infrastructure in every industry around the world. The previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021, IBM said in a statement.

IBM will pay $24.25 million to resolve FCC probes

Prior to leaving IBM in June 2020, Schroeter served as IBM's Senior Vice President, Global Markets, where he was responsible for IBM's global sales, client relationships and satisfaction, and worldwide geographic operations.

"Martin is a world-class leader and is uniquely qualified to drive the long-term success of the new, independent company. He has a deep understanding of the industry and has earned the trust of our clients and of the investor community. Martin has the strategic vision and business judgement to realise NewCo's enormous potential as the global leader in managed infrastructure services. He is an inspiring, results-driven executive and the right CEO to lead NewCo through the spin-off process and beyond," Chairman and CEO of IBM Arvind Krishna said.

"NewCo is a trusted partner to the world's most global enterprises with a team that has the best skills and experience in the industry. I look forward to developing a diverse ecosystem of partnerships and alliances, to continuing a deep relationship with IBM, and to the creation of market-leading capabilities," Schroeter said.

Schroeter served as IBM's Senior Vice President, Global Markets, between December 2017 and April 2020. Prior to this, he worked in IBM as CFO from 2014 to 2017, and prior to that, served as General Manager of IBM Global Financing, where he managed a total asset base in excess of $37 billion.

He joined IBM in 1992 after earning his Master of Business Administration degree from Carnegie Mellon University, and received his undergraduate degree in Economics and Finance from Temple University. He has dual citizenship in the United States and in Australia.
TAGS: #Arvind Krishna #Business #IBM #Martin Schroeter #NewCo
first published: Jan 7, 2021 05:45 pm

