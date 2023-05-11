IBLA 2023: Give ONDC time, we will see good take-off in next 2-3 years, says NPCI's Dilip Asbe

NPCI chief Dilip Asbe at the 18th edition of 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA) hosted by CNBC-TV18 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Discussions over the much-talked-about government’s unified payments interface-type protocol, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), took centre stage at the 18th edition of India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) hosted by CNBC-TV18 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

While receiving the award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India at the prestigious event on May 11 evening, Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), said, “ONDC is one of the first systems to work on a protocol-driven approach," affirming, “Give ONDC time, we will see a good take-off in 2-3 years... it is a truly decentralised system.”

ONDC, or Open network for digital commerce, a UPI-type protocol, is a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payment gateways. It aims to help small retailers expand their business and reduce the dominance of e-commerce giants. It aims to build an open, interoperable network on which buyers and sellers can transact without needing to be present on the same platform.

It offers small retailers an opportunity to provide their services, and goods to buyers across the country through an e-commerce system, where buyers will be able to purchase the products, which are sold on any platform.

Sharing his experience as a seasoned business leader in the electronic payments industry, Asbe said, “When we launched UPI in April 2016, people wrote us off for a year. In that sense, I think we need to give them (ONDC) time.”

Moreover, amid questions being asked about the source of funds for discounts and incentives on ONDC, the network’s chief executive officer told Moneycontrol that no government money is being used for such purposes.

“ONDC, as the network orchestrator, has introduced certain limited interventions and incentives for a limited period to jumpstart the network and to support broad-based adoption. This support is given to the network participants from ONDC's funds. None of these incentives provided by ONDC is from the government budget,” said ONDC CEO T Koshy.

ONDC's own funds essentially comprise the Rs 180 crore that was raised from 19 banks and financial institutions. The government has not put in any money since ONDC was established as a company in late 2021. The only time that any taxpayer money was utilised had been at the stage when ONDC was being planned as a project under the Quality Council of India.