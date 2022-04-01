IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Indian industry should believe in itself, due to them we reached $400 billion export target: FM Sitharaman

IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | The 17th edition of India Business Leaders Awards (IBLA), being hosted live by CNBC TV-18, featured an interaction between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the top business czars of India.

The event began with a live one-on-one conversation between

Sitharaman and CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan.

After the one-on-one at 5.05 pm, Sitharaman interacted in a Town Hall meeting with Indian Inc. executives at 5.20 pm on the topic Accelerating Growth In a Post-Covid world. The event was followed by the awards presentation ceremony starting at 5:50 pm.

The following are the award categories: Young Turk of the Year, Most Promising Company of the Year, Award for The Disruptors, Award for Brand Campaign of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Hall of Fame, In Memoriam, Award for Sports Leader of the Year, Award for Entertainment Leader of the Year, Award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India, Award for Outstanding Company of the Year and Award for Outstanding Business Leader of the Year.

Notably, the IBLA 2022 jury discussed over 40 companies, personalities and entities to try and determine the outstanding achievers across over 13 categories on the basis of not only the usual quantitative criteria, but qualitative markers including nimbleness, endurance, fortitude, inspirational quotient, strategic sagacity and sheer grit in the face of overarching adversity through 2021, and what it will take to tackle everything 2022 could throw up.

Chaired by Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser, the jury included Uday Kotak, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO - India & South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka), Standard Chartered Bank; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge (naukri.com); Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys; Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank; and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics.