IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Indian industry should believe in itself, due to them we reached $400 billion export target: FM Sitharaman

IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | The 17th edition of India Business Leaders Awards (IBLA), being hosted live by CNBC TV-18, featured an interaction between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the top business czars of India.
The event began with a live one-on-one conversation between
After the one-on-one at 5.05 pm, Sitharaman interacted in a Town Hall meeting with Indian Inc. executives at 5.20 pm on the topic Accelerating Growth In a Post-Covid world. The event was followed by the awards presentation ceremony starting at 5:50 pm.
The following are the award categories: Young Turk of the Year, Most Promising Company of the Year, Award for The Disruptors, Award for Brand Campaign of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Hall of Fame, In Memoriam, Award for Sports Leader of the Year, Award for Entertainment Leader of the Year, Award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India, Award for Outstanding Company of the Year and Award for Outstanding Business Leader of the Year.
Notably, the IBLA 2022 jury discussed over 40 companies, personalities and entities to try and determine the outstanding achievers across over 13 categories on the basis of not only the usual quantitative criteria, but qualitative markers including nimbleness, endurance, fortitude, inspirational quotient, strategic sagacity and sheer grit in the face of overarching adversity through 2021, and what it will take to tackle everything 2022 could throw up.Chaired by Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser, the jury included Uday Kotak, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO - India & South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka), Standard Chartered Bank; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge (naukri.com); Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys; Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank; and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics.
AM Naik inducted into IBLA 2022 Hall of Fame
Avani Lakhera wins award for 'Sports Leader Of The Year'
IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | 'Brand Campaign Of The Year' award goes to Mondelez
Tapsee Pannu awarded as 'Entertainment Leader Of The Year'
Ashwin Dani wins 'Lifetime Achievement' award
Nykaa awarded as 'The Disruptor Of The Year'
Indian Energy Exchange awarded with 'Most Promising Company Of The Year' title
Pharmeasy wins 'Young Turk Of The Year Award' award
India has already started buying Russian oil: FM Sitharaman
India's national interest, energy concerns to be kept first: FM Sitharaman on import of Russian oil
Starting new fiscal with cautious optimism: FM Sitharaman
IBLA 2022 awards ceremony begins
HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer by end of the year: Adar Poonawalla
FM Sitharaman arrives at IBLA
Ukraine war causing more uncertainty, some buyers may turn turn into savers, says Sanjiv Bajaj
IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won the Gold medal in Javelin throw last year, was awarded for 'Outstanding Contribution To Brand India'.
IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Nykaa has been awarded with 'The Disruptor of the Year' title. The award was received by banker-turned-entrepreneur Falguni Nayar.
IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Indian Energy Exchange has been awarded with 'Most Promising Company Of The Year' title. The honour was conferred upon at the awards ceremony on SN Goyal, the chairman and MD of the IEX.
IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | "Indian Industry should have more belief in itself. It's thank to you that we reached $400 billion export target," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as the Town Hall session with industry veterans ended.
IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while answering a query raised by former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya on whether the ecosystem for digitisation would be improved, said she had a discussion on a related topic with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on March 31. "I asked her about the unintended consequences on normal people using payments system, who are not linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, due to the sanctions," she said.