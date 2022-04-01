English
    April 01, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

    IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Indian industry should believe in itself, due to them we reached $400 billion export target: FM Sitharaman

    IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates: The awards ceremony, hosted by CNBC TV-18, honours the top business leaders of India. The event also featured a conversation between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the India Inc czars. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.

    IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | The 17th edition of India Business Leaders Awards (IBLA), being hosted live by CNBC TV-18, featured an interaction between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the top business czars of India.

    The event began with a live one-on-one conversation between

    Sitharaman and CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan.

    After the one-on-one at 5.05 pm, Sitharaman interacted in a Town Hall meeting with Indian Inc. executives at 5.20 pm on the topic Accelerating Growth In a Post-Covid world. The event was followed by the awards presentation ceremony starting at 5:50 pm.

    The following are the award categories: Young Turk of the Year, Most Promising Company of the Year, Award for The Disruptors, Award for Brand Campaign of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Hall of Fame, In Memoriam, Award for Sports Leader of the Year, Award for Entertainment Leader of the Year, Award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India, Award for Outstanding Company of the Year and Award for Outstanding Business Leader of the Year.

    Notably, the IBLA 2022 jury discussed over 40 companies, personalities and entities to try and determine the outstanding achievers across over 13 categories on the basis of not only the usual quantitative criteria, but qualitative markers including nimbleness, endurance, fortitude, inspirational quotient, strategic sagacity and sheer grit in the face of overarching adversity through 2021, and what it will take to tackle everything 2022 could throw up.

    Chaired by Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser, the jury included Uday Kotak, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO - India & South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka), Standard Chartered Bank; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge (naukri.com); Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys; Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank; and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics.
    • April 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

      IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | AM Naik, the Group Chairman of Larsen and Toubro, was announced as the first inductee into the hall of fame of Indian Business Leaders Awards 2022. In a recorded message, he said he is "honoured" to receive the award that recognises his efforts and inspires him to move forward.

    • April 01, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

       IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Avani Lakhera wins award for 'Sports Leader Of The Year'. Lakhera is an Indian parlympian, representing the country in the game of rifle shooting. She won the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

    • April 01, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

      IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | 'Brand Campaign Of The Year' award goes to Mondelez

    • April 01, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

      IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won the Gold medal in Javelin throw last year, was awarded for 'Outstanding Contribution To Brand India'.

    • April 01, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

      IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Actress Tapsee Pannu has been awarded as 'Entertainment Leader Of The Year'. On being asked whether she would like to portray Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the silver screen, she said, "It would be an honour if I get the chance."

    • April 01, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

       IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Asian Paints' non-executive chairman Ashwin Dani has won the 'Lifetime Achievement' award. "In every industry, you must first attain some level of technology before you can apply the norms of management. That is what I practise. Today, when you compare the sales of number 2, 3 and 4 paints company, you will find they cannot match our sales," he said.

    • April 01, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

      IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Nykaa has been awarded with 'The Disruptor of the Year' title. The award was received by banker-turned-entrepreneur Falguni Nayar. 

    • April 01, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST

       IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Indian Energy Exchange has been awarded with 'Most Promising Company Of The Year' title. The honour was conferred upon at the awards ceremony on SN Goyal, the chairman and MD of the IEX.

    • April 01, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST

      IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Pharmeasy wins 'Young Turk Of The Year Award' award. The award was received on stage by Pharmeasy co-founder Dhaval Shah.

    • April 01, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

       IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Mama Earth wins 'Young Turk Start-Up Of The Year' award

    • April 01, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

      IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | "Indian Industry should have more belief in itself. It's thank to you that we reached $400 billion export target," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as the Town Hall session with industry veterans ended.

    • April 01, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

      IBLA 2022 LIVE Updates | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while answering a query raised by former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya on whether the ecosystem for digitisation would be improved, said she had a discussion on a related topic with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on March 31. "I asked her about the unintended consequences on normal people using payments system, who are not linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, due to the sanctions," she said.

