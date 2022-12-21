 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IBC should not be seen as a recovery mechanism, says RBI governor

Dec 21, 2022

IBC was introduced in 2016 to fast-track the resolution of banks' non-performing assets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on December 21 that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) should not be seen as a recovery mechanism but a way to bring resolution in a timely manner.

"IBC should not be seen as a recovery mechanism. It should be seen in proper context. Recovery is important.  What is important is to make a timely reference to IBC. What is important now is to identify early stress and address it in timely manner," Das said at an event in Mumbai.

IBC was introduced in 2016 to fast-track the resolution of banks' non-performing assets (NPAs).

 

 

In December 2016, the provisions on the corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC came into effect.