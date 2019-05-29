App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 05:27 PM IST

IBC: 378 companies sent for liquidation

Out of 378 companies, roughly 16 percent received bids higher than the liquidation value. But the lenders rejected them due to issues with deferred payments.

As many as 378 companies with claims of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been sent into liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), as per a report in The Economic Times.

The report said that 359 new cases were admitted in in the March quarter, and 73 companies were sent to liquidation.

As at the end of March 2019, there are a total of 1,143 cases pending under the IBC, which was introduced in December 2016.

A total of 1,858 insolvency proceedings have been initiated under the IBC as of March 2019, of which 387 (20.3 percent) were closed through liquidation.

“In cases of deferred payment plans, the viability is questionable as most of these plans contemplate making payments to lenders through the cash generated from the company," the head of PwC's restructuring services, Mahender Khandelwal told the paper.

Out of the 1,858 proceedings, most of them (920) were initiated by operational creditors.
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:27 pm

