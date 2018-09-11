App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

IBBI working on group insolvency norms: MS Sahoo

The IBBI is also working on a framework for cross- border insolvency cases. Sahoo said the government has already put out a paper on insolvency and a committee is examining the comments received on the draft paper.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairman MS Sahoo said the process of putting in place the norms on group insolvency is underway.

"The work has started on group insolvency norms, but I will not be able to give a timeline as to when it will be finalised," Sahoo told reporters on the sidelines of a capital market conference organised by the industry lobby Ficci here.

The IBBI is also working on a framework for cross- border insolvency cases. Sahoo said the government has already put out a paper on insolvency and a committee is examining the comments received on the draft paper.

"There is an insolvency law committee that is examining the comments. Based on that it will submit the report and thereafter government will take a call on the norms on cross-border insolvency cases," Sahoo said.

He expressed happiness on the outcome of cases undergoing insolvency procedures so far. "I am happy with the outcome so far. Our experience is we are getting up to 60 percent of the liquidation value and that is a very good outcome.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #IBBI #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.