iBank credit grows 14.35%, deposits rises 10.16%

Bank credit grew 14.35 percent to Rs 94.03 lakh crore while deposits rose 10.16 percent to Rs 121.21 lakh crore in the fortnight to February 15, according to the RBI data Thursday.

In the year-ago fortnight, deposits were at Rs 110.02 lakh crore and advances at Rs 82.23 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ending February 1, deposits grew 9.63 percent to Rs 121.22 lakh crore and advances rose 14.53 percent to Rs 94.29 lakh crore.

Non-food credit increased 13.1 percent year-on-year in January 2019 compared to a rise of 9.5 percent in same period in 2018, the RBI data showed.

Advances to agriculture and allied activities registered a growth of 7.6 percent in January as against 9.4 percent in the year-ago month.

Loans to the services sector expanded 23.9 percent, registering an increase of 13.2 percent in January 2018.

Credit to industry rose by 5.1 per cent in January 2019 compared to an increase of 1.1 percent in the same month last year.

Credit growth to infrastructure, chemical and chemical products, all engineering, food processing and petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels accelerated.

However, credit growth to basic metals & metal products, textiles, and gems & jewellery contracted, as per the official data.

Personal loans growth slowed to 16.9 percent in January from 20 percent in January 2018.