English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IBA compiling list of bad loans for bad bank proposed in Budget: Report

The list compiled will have details of NPLs (in or outside consortium) above Rs 500 crore which are nearing resolution under the bankruptcy courts or are in the liquidation process.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has begun identifying bad loans which can be transferred to the Centre’s proposed bad bank.

The IBA has written to banks asking them for a list of all bad loans worth Rs 500 crore and above to “identify magnitude of the problem” and “get clarity over initial capital required for the entity”, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The two-page communication informs lenders that the “IBA, the Department of Financial Services and a few lenders” are working to set up the bad bank and the identification of accounts which can be transferred to the proposed bank is “being carried out.”

The list compiled will have details of NPLs (in or outside consortium) above Rs 500 crore which are nearing resolution under the bankruptcy courts or are in the liquidation process. The list will exclude equity exposures, unsecured bad loans and fraud accounts – but will include provisions for these cases and the expected recovery on exposures, the report added.

Close

Related stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed setting up of a bad bank during her Union Budget 2021 speech on February 1. She said the proposed entity would take over stressed loans from banks to sell to alternative investment funds (AIF).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bad bank #bad loans #banking #Budget 2021 #Business #India
first published: Feb 25, 2021 04:07 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.