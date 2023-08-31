IBA, bank employee unions agree on wage settlement: Trade Unions

Bank

The Indian Bank Association (IBA) has agreed to the 12th bipartite settlement that will be effective for the next five years, beginning November 1, 2022, Rupam Roy, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), said on August 31.

"It was also agreed that DA (dearness allowance) up to 8088 points of price index would be merged with the basic pay," said Roy who was part of the meeting.

This agreement was reached following a meeting between IBA and bank unions in Mumbai. The wage revision for employees and officers of the public sector banks is due from November 1, 2022.

Earlier, the government has asked the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to initiate the process of negotiations for the 12th Bi-partite settlement in a time-bound manner and to finalise it by December 1, 2023, said a senior official told PTI.

The early wage revision would help improve working conditions and incentivise the banking sector employees, the official said.