English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IBA, bank employee unions agree on wage settlement: Trade Unions

    The wage revision for employees and officers of the public sector banks will be effective from November 1, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
    Bank

    Bank

    The Indian Bank Association (IBA) has agreed to the 12th bipartite settlement that will be effective for the next five years, beginning November 1, 2022,  Rupam Roy, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), said on August 31.

    "It was also agreed that DA (dearness allowance) up to 8088 points of price index would be merged with the basic pay," said Roy who was part of the meeting.

    This agreement was reached following a meeting between IBA and bank unions in Mumbai. The wage revision for employees and officers of the public sector banks is due from November 1, 2022.

    Earlier, the government has asked the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to initiate the process of negotiations for the 12th Bi-partite settlement in a time-bound manner and to finalise it by December 1, 2023, said a senior official told PTI.

    The early wage revision would help improve working conditions and incentivise the banking sector employees, the official said.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Banks #trade unions #wage settlement
    first published: Aug 31, 2023 03:16 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!