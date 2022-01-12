MARKET NEWS

English
I&B ministry asks BARC to release television news ratings with immediate effect

The broadcasters' body has also been asked to release the television news ratings for the last three months.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on January 12 directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to release television rating points (TRP) for news genre with immediate effect.

The broadcasters' body has been asked "to release the News ratings with immediate effect and also to release the last three months data, for the genre in a monthly format, for fair and equitable representation of true trends", the I&B ministry said in a press release.

"As per the revised system, the reporting of News and Niche Genres shall be on a ‘four week rolling average concept’," it added.

The directive comes over a year after the release of television news ratings were suspended. The suspension order was issued in October 2020, amid accusations of possible tampering of TRP by some news channels.

Since then, the BARC has undertaken revision in its processes, protocols, oversight mechanism and initiated changes in governance structure.

"The reconstitution of the Board and the Technical Committee to allow for the induction of Independent Members have also been initiated by BARC.  A permanent Oversight Committee has also been formed. The access protocols for data have been revamped and tightened," the I&B ministry said.

BARC has indicated that in view of the changes undertaken by it, they are reaching out to related constituencies to explain the new proposals and are in readiness to actually commence the release as per the new protocols.

The decision to resume the release of television news ratings was finalised after "taking note of the above changes", the I&B ministry noted.

The ministry has also set up a ‘Working Group’ under the chairmanship of Prasar Bharti CEO for the consideration of leveraging the Return Path Data (RPD) capabilities for the use of TRP services, as also recommended by TRAI and the TRP Committee Report, the statement added.
