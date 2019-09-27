IATA cancels Cox & Kings' licence to sell tickets

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has terminated the licence of Cox & Kings to sell tickets and surrender its IATA ID Card.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the company had requested IATA to re-instate its licence against the clearance of dues.

Earlier, EbixCash announced that it has signed an agreement with travel company Cox and Kings for its business travel agreements with corporates in India.

In a press release on September 27, it stated that these travel agreements will be transferred to EbixCash's corporate Mercury Travel division.