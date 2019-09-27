App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IATA cancels Cox & Kings' licence to sell tickets

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the company had requested IATA to re-instate its licence against the clearance of dues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has terminated the licence of Cox & Kings to sell tickets and surrender its IATA ID Card.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the company had requested IATA to re-instate its licence against the clearance of dues.

Earlier, EbixCash announced that it has signed an agreement with travel company Cox and Kings for its business travel agreements with corporates in India.

Close

In a press release on September 27, it stated that these travel agreements will be transferred to EbixCash's corporate Mercury Travel division.

related news

Some key core employees of Cox and Kings will also be transferred on the payroll of EbixCash.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Cox & Kings #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.