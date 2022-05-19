English
    IAN leads Rs 3.85-crore investment round in QwikSkills

    PTI
    May 19, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

    Cloud certification and skilling platform QwikSkills has raised Rs 3.85 crore in a seed funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN) along with other investors.

    The funding was led by angel investors Manish Sinha and Naveen Gupta of IAN, according to a statement.

    "The cloud-based learning and certification digital platform aims to utilise the freshly infused capital to expand its footprint in B2B enterprises and B2B2C (Business to business to consumer) segment with universities and colleges,” the company said.

    It plans to use the investment funds to enhance its workforce and hire a team of cloud experts, developers, sales and marketing teams for B2B and corporate sales, with a vision of acquiring a major percentage of B2B markets.

    QwikSkills is a subscription-based practice platform offering monthly and annual packages for users to practice cloud computing and meet the tech industry’s challenges.

    The Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2020, also offers customised practice solutions for students and tech professionals to get hands-on cloud skills and grow their overall technical skills.



    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Indian Angel Network (IAN) #QwikSkills
    first published: May 19, 2022 03:15 pm
