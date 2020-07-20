IAF to induct first batch of Rafale fighter jets on July 29

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets is likely to be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on July 29 The final induction ceremony for the same will take place sometime August, news agency PTI reported.

"The first batch of five Indian Air Force Rafale is likely to arrive in India by end of July," IAF said, adding that it will be inducted at the Air Force Station Ambala on July 29, subject to weather conditions.

Aircrew and ground crew have undergone comprehensive training for the Rafale, IAF said. They are now fully operational and will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft after the fighter jets arrive.

According to the report, of the 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets, with the remaining six being trainers. The latter will come with twin-seats and will have all the features similar to that of the fighter jets.

The Rafale jets are likely to deployed in Ladakh as part of IAF's efforts to improve operational capabilities along the Line of Actual Control with China, official sources said, adding that the arrival of the Rafale jets will further strengthen the IAF's combat capabilities.

The second squadron of Rafale will be stationed at Hasimara base in West Bengal. The IAF spent around Rs 400 crore to develop the requisite infrastructure like shelters, hangars and maintenance facilities at the two bases, the report said.

In a separate statement, IAF said the top commanders of the force will take stock of the current operational scenario and deployments at a three-day conference beginning July 22. "The plan of action for operational capability enhancement of the IAF in the next decade will also be discussed," it said.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

Apart from the missile systems, the Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications which include Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low-band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems among others, the report said.

European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets, the report said, adding that it is capable of carrying potent weapons.

Meteor is the next generation of BVR air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) designed to revolutionise air-to-air combat. The weapon has been developed by MBDA to combat common threats facing the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Sweden.