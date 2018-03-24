i2iFunding.com raises Rs 5 crore for strengthening tech, infra, expansion

The Yetunde Price Resource Center (YPRC) assists individuals adversely affected by community violence to identify, access and utilize support services that already exist in the community. The Yetunde Price Resource Center’s approach is defined by three core pillars of action. Whose initiative is this?

Peer to peer lending platform i2iFunding.com today said it has raised second round of angel funding of about Rs 5 crore for strengthening its technology infrastructure and expansion.

"The new round takes the total funds raised by i2iFunding to about Rs 7 crore. The funds would be utilised for further strengthening its technology infrastructure and geographical expansion," the company said in a statement.

The company's co-founder Vaibhav Kumar Pandey said: "We are developing the technology that can easily help to channel these savings to credit starved small borrowers. It is our mission to provide quick credit to small borrowers at appropriate interest rates".