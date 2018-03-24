App
Mar 24, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

i2iFunding.com raises Rs 5 crore for strengthening tech, infra, expansion

"The new round takes the total funds raised by i2iFunding to about Rs 7 crore. The funds would be utilised for further strengthening its technology infrastructure and geographical expansion," the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Peer to peer lending platform i2iFunding.com today said it has raised second round of angel funding of about Rs 5 crore for strengthening its technology infrastructure and expansion.

"The new round takes the total funds raised by i2iFunding to about Rs 7 crore. The funds would be utilised for further strengthening its technology infrastructure and geographical expansion," the company said in a statement.

The company's co-founder Vaibhav Kumar Pandey said: "We are developing the technology that can easily help to channel these savings to credit starved small borrowers. It is our mission to provide quick credit to small borrowers at appropriate interest rates".

