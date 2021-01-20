MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.76 lakh crore issued between 1April- 18 Jan

PTI
January 20, 2021 / 10:13 PM IST
Income-Tax

Income-Tax

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.76 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.65 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 58,631 crore have been issued in 1,62,39,742 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.17 lakh crore have been issued in 2.11 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,76,217 crore to more than 1.65 crore taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 18th January 2021," the income tax department tweeted.
PTI
TAGS: #Central Board Of Direct Taxation (CBDT #Income Tax #IT returns
first published: Jan 20, 2021 10:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.