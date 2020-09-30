172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|i-t-refunds-worth-rs-1-18-lakh-crore-issued-to-33-54-lakh-taxpayers-till-september-29-5905811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore issued to 33.54 lakh taxpayers till September 29

The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to the taxpayers without any hassles during COVID-19 pandemic and to that end has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

PTI

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.18 lakh crore to over 33 lakh taxpayers in 6 months till September 29.

This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 32,230 crore issued to 31.75 lakh taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 86,094 crore to over 1.78 lakh taxpayers during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 29th September,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 32,230 crore have been issued in 31,75,358 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) tweeted.

Close
The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to the taxpayers without any hassles during COVID-19 pandemic and to that end has been clearing up pending tax refunds.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Business #CBDT #Economy #Income Tax Department

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.