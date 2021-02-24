English
I-T refunds worth over Rs 1.95 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal

PTI
February 24, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.95 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.93 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 69,653 crore have been issued to over 1.90 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.26 lakh crore have been issued in 2.17 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,95,736 crore to more than 1.93 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 22nd February, 2021," the I-T Department tweeted.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Income Tax Department
first published: Feb 24, 2021 05:44 pm

