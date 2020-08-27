172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|i-t-refunds-of-rs-95853-crore-issued-to-25-55-lakh-taxpayers-this-fiscal-5758991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 07:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

I-T refunds of Rs 95,853 crore issued to 25.55 lakh taxpayers this fiscal

This include personal income tax refunds amounting to Rs 29,361 crore issued to 23.91 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 66,493 crore to over 1.63 lakh taxpayers during this period.

PTI
The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth Rs 95,853 crore to over 25.55 lakh taxpayers in the current fiscal.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 95,853 crore to more than 25.55 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th August, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 29,361 crore have been issued in 23,91,517 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 66,493 crore have been issued in 1,63,272 cases," the I-T department tweeted.

The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles during COVID-19 pandemic and to that end has been clearing up pending tax refunds.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 07:10 am

tags #Business #Central Board of Direct Taxes #Economy #Income Tax Department

